The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are the perfect pair to lead a modern monarchy, according to a royal expert.

Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, their former private secretary, has heaped praise on the royal duo, suggesting they're perfectly positioned to lead the institution into the future.

Jamie explained: "He has the experience of knowing where the institution sits and seeing it evolve. The Duchess brings this pragmatic awareness of what it's like to be from a decent, down-to-earth family."

The Duke and Duchess - who have Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three - "are playing a really important" role in helping to highlight crucial issues, such as mental health and climate change.

And Jamie insists there couldn't be a "better pair" to lead the monarchy in the future.

He told People Royals: "Thank God they've got each other and the training that they've had. They have a solid bond through these last 10 years. If you had scoured the realm you couldn't have got a better pair, frankly."

Last month, soccer star Conor Coady revealed that Prince William gave an impassioned talk to the England team after their heart-breaking defeat in the Euro 2020 final.

The 39-year-old royal - who attended the game against Italy alongside the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George - addressed the team in the changing room after England were defeated on penalty kicks at Wembley Stadium in July.

Conor - who was an unused substitute during the final - recalled: "Everyone was down. It was horrible. You had [Jadon Sancho], [Marcus Rashford] and [Bukayo Saka], who everyone was trying to talk to. The gaffer came in and spoke. Then he said, 'I've got a visitor.'

"I'm sat there thinking, 'Oh my God, this is madness.' Then William spoke and the way he spoke was incredible."