Selena Gomez "had the best time" as a blonde.

The 29-year-old star is a natural brunette, but Selena has suggested she has more fun when she changes her hair colour.

She shared: "Recently, I went blonde and I had the best time. I think I’m definitely more of a character when I’m blonde.

"I felt like I could do crazy things with my hair or try new looks with my make-up. It was just so much fun."

The 'Same Old Love' hitmaker admitted that it takes a lot of work to look after her hair.

However, Selena felt "cool and edgy" when she decided to change her hair colour.

The singer explained in a video for Vogue magazine: "I think that for a little bit it was hard to keep up with but … I felt so cool and edgy."

Meanwhile, Selena previously admitted that fame and social media have had a negative impact on her mental health over the years.

The pop star confessed that outside pressures have forced her to re-evaluate the make-up of her inner circle.

She said: "You have to figure out the people that are in your circle. I feel like I know everybody but have no friends.

"I have like three good friends that I can tell everything to, but I know everyone. I go anywhere and I’m like, ‘Hey guys, how’s it going?’ And it feels great to be connected to people, but having boundaries is so important. You have to have those few people that respect you, want the best for you and you want the best for them. It sounds cheesy, but it’s hard."

Selena also acknowledged that there are pros and cons to using social media.

The singer - who has 260 million followers on Instagram - said: "I see a disconnect from real life connections to people, and that makes me a little worried.

"I do think social media is an amazing way to stay connected, to learn more things about what’s going on outside your little bubble, but sometimes I think it’s too much information."