Kristin Cavallari blocked Jana Kramer on social media after she went on a date with Jay Cutler.

The 34-year-old TV star divorced Jay, 38, last year after seven years of marriage, but she's seemingly unhappy with Jana after she was recently spotted on a date with the former NFL star.

A source said: "Jana and Jay did go out on a date in Nashville. Kristin believed that her and Jana were friends and has blocked Jana on Instagram in response to this happening. Kristin is moving on and doing her own thing."

Jay is reportedly trying to make his ex-wife feel "jealous". However, Kristin - who is dating country singer Chase Rice - isn't interested in the drama and is instead focusing on her own life.

The insider explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "Jay knew Kristin would find out about his and Jana's date and he is trying to make Kristin jealous and it's not going to work."

Kristin - who has Camden, nine, Jaxon, seven, and Saylor, five, with her ex-husband - announced her separation from Jay via social media in April last year.

Despite their split, the blonde beauty explained that she felt "deeply grateful" for the years they spent together.

She wrote on the photo-sharing platform at the time: "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family."