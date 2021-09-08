Stormzy's definition of success has changed over time.

The 28-year-old rap star has revealed how his idea of success has evolved in recent years, explaining that "having time" is now one of his big ambitions in life.

He explained: "How I define success has changed.

"When you’re younger it’s easier. It’s cars, money. Now it’s so different. My idea of success is having time. Do you know what I mean? Having time to make music. Having time to spend with my family, to chill with my bredren. Time to go on holiday, see new places.

"A lot of people think success is something you have to sacrifice time for, that success is being busy and having no time to see any one or do anything, but I want to spend time with my nephews, with my mum. I want to have a week to relax."

Stormzy initially struggled to cope with the pressure of trying to be a role model.

The 'Shut Up' hitmaker admitted things simply go to be "too much" for him at one point in time.

He told i-D magazine: "At the beginning of my career I had all this responsibility that I’d never had before, and I thought, alright I’ll take this, I can be a role model. Then as time went on I realised it was too much.

"It was too much pressure and too much responsibility and there’s way better role models than me out there if you need a role model.

"There’s times when I really reject being a role model. I get road rage – this is a good example actually. Someone might cut me up on the road and I’m half out the window of the car shouting at another driver, and in that moment I’m not a role model.

"What if a mum drives past, and is like … But I am also ready, always, to do good by my people. I do want to put positive things out there."