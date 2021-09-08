Jasmine Tookes has tied the knot with Snapchat executive Juan David Borrero.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel and the son of Ecuadorian vice president Alfredo Borrero married in Quito, Ecuador in South America over the weekend, according to Page Six.

The pair chose the 16th-century Church and Convent of St. Francis as the venue for their lavish ceremony, and the 30-year-old model's fellow former Angels, including Josephine Skriver, Shanina Shaik, Lais Ribeiro, Sara Sampaio and Kelsey Merritt, were in attendance.

According to Arab News, Jasmine wowed in a long-sleeve lace gown.

The newlyweds - who started dating in 2016 - confirmed their engagement in September 2020, with the tech businessman proposing with a dazzling seven-carat Ritani ring.

Jasmine shared photos from the proposal on her Instagram, which included having "WYMM (Will You Marry Me)" spelled out in pebbles.

The catwalk beauty captioned the post: “Si, mi amor!”, "Yes, my love" in English.

Jasmine later opened up about the proposal, which saw the pair visit The Rose in Venice, California, where the loved-up couple had their first date, before they jetted off to "a secluded" spot in the desert in Utah.

Juan knows the way to his partner's heart, as he had the fried chicken fast food joint Popeye's cater.

She said: “It was a complete surprise!

“He knows me so well that he had Popeye’s catered — I was in heaven! — so we ate chicken tenders and drank champagne until we landed in Page, Arizona. Then we hopped on a helicopter which flew us to the most beautiful, otherworldly … secluded place in the middle of the desert rocks in Utah."

If that wasn't enough, the ring was delivered via drone, and as soon as Juan reached out for the box, Jasmine burst into tears.

She added: “I heard a drone flying from above which had a string hanging from it with a small black pouch below.

“As the drone approached, he reached into the pouch pulled out the box and went on one knee. I was in complete disbelief and immediately burst into tears because this was something I did not expect. After lots of happy tears, I obviously said yes, and this was honestly the best day I could’ve ever imagined.”