Selena Gomez is in a "group e-mail chain" with Martin Short and Steve Martin.

The 29-year-old actress stars alongside the two veterans in new Hulu series 'Only Murders in the Building' and she has found it fascinating chatting to them about what Hollywood "used to be like".

She told PEOPLE magazine: "They immediately made me feel like I was a part of a trio. They're just the best.

"They are extremely humble and kind, and they just have a different human perspective on life than anyone I've ever met.

"I asked them about how life used to be, and it was always so interesting to hear about the industry and what it used to be like. I felt like a sponge, just absorbing everything I could. We're all on a group e-mail chain."

The 10-episode mystery-comedy show sees Selena star as Mabel Mora alongside Steve (Charles-Haden Savage) and Martin (Oliver Putnam) as three true crime-obsessed neighbours in an upscale Manhattan apartment when they team up to investigate as suspicious death.

Although she has appeared on the big screen over the years, her last TV acting role was Disney Channel's 'Wizards of Waverly Place' over four seasons from 2007 to 2012.

Reflecting on the early success of the new show, she said: "My friend sent me a picture that we got 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and I just freaked out.

"I don't know if something's going to be good — I do that all the time, with my music and everything. I just go with my gut, so I'm just so happy that people like it."

Meanwhile, Selena - who also serves as an executive producer on the project alongside her co-stars - recently said she isn't sure if she can claim to be a "good actor".

She explained: "To be honest I don't know if I'm a good actor. I just do my job and hope I can live up to these incredible people.

"I will say, though, that I learned a lot from the first episode to the end. I even joked to [co-creator] John [Hoffman] that I wished I could redo the first episode because I felt I had developed a lot."