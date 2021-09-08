Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are expecting their first child.

The 'Love Wedding Repeat' actress' partner revealed she is pregnant on Tuesday (07.09.21) as he reflected on the eventful year he's had since checking into rehab in September 2020 after relapsing in his battle against drug addiction.

Appearing on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', the host noted: "You've had a year."

The 39-year-old comic replied: "I packed a lot into this... Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife [Anna Marie Tendler]...

"Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible. She held my hand through that hell, and we are having a baby, together.

"I'm gonna be a dad! I'm really -- we're both really, really happy

"I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

And John credited the 41-year-old actress and their impending new arrival for helping to "save" him.

He said: "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery."

The couple's romance was revealed in May after it emerged John had split from his then-wife Anna Marie.

In 2019 - when Olivia was dating Tucker Roberts - she admitted she was content not to have children and would only do so if she felt being a parent would "add to" her life.

She said: "I have two dogs, two cats, so that's a lot just with the animals. I don't have kids. I mean honestly it's a lot. I can't imagine.

"I've really come to a realisation with myself that I'm already in my happily ever after. And if I want to have kids or want to get married then I'll do that, but it has to add to my life, you know? Everything has to add to my life."