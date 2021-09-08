AnnaSophia Robb is engaged to Trevor Paul.

The 27-year-old actress couldn't be happier to be getting married to her "best friend" and can't wait to start the next chapter of their lives together.

Alongside a gallery of images of the couple together, AnnaSophia wrote on Instagram: "I want to be with you everywhere! And now I get to. We got engaged!!! YAHHHHOOOOOOO! He’s my best friend, the greatest man I know, & a real bad b**** , I feel pure joy beginning the rest of our lives together!(sic)"

She also shared a photo of the couple together on her Instagram Story, in which she described Trevor as her "best friend for LIFE (sic)".

Not much is known about AnnaSophia's husband-to-be, as she prefers to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, but Trevor first appeared on her social media accounts in 2019.

Several celebrities were keen to offer their congratulations to the 'Dr Death' actress in response to her excited post.

'Kissing Booth' series star Joey King, 22, replied " I couldn’t smile any wider if I wanted to. You two are the greatest and I love you both."

Queer Eye star Tan France, 38, gushed: "HUGE congrats, love!! So happy for you (sic)"

Lucy Boynton replied with a string of heart emojis and Chloe Sevigny wrote: "Yay!!!! Congrats!!!(sic)"

The 'Bridge to Terabithia' actress previously admitted she prefers to lead a "low-key" life outside of the spotlight of Hollywood.

She has said: "Sure, I have a lot of friends in Hollywood, and they are great, but it's not for me right now. My life is really low-key."

AnnaSophia recently starred alongside Joshua Jackson, 43, as District Attorney Michelle Shughart in the acclaimed miniseries 'Dr. Death' and is set to resume filming 'Rebel Ridge' in early 2022.