Lisa Rinna appears to be happy her daughter Amelia Gray Hamlin has split from Scott Disick.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star has replied to an Instagram fan account Queens of Bravo after they shared news of the 20-year-old's breakup and she posted a thinly-veiled response.

Lisa - who has Amelia and 23-year-old daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin with husband Harry Hamlin - simply reacted to the news with a single smiling emoji.

Ameila and Scott, 38, have split after 11 months together, and it's said she was "the one who ended things".

Amelia and Scott's split "wasn’t related" to the messages he is alleged to have sent over social media about Kourtney Kardashian's public displays of affection with her new boyfriend Travis Barker.

Instead, their break-up is said to have been coming for a while.

A second source explained: "They’re both taking it in stride."

News of their split emerged shortly after Amelia posted a cryptic message on social media.

The model was seemingly hinting at a split when she posted a telling quote online.

She said: "Never settle for less. Not with your jobs, your friends, and especially not with your heart. Continue to seek what you are looking for and do not shrink yourself for the sake of other people. You deserve the best."

In the caption, Amelia added: "This is it."

Lisa previously revealed she was shocked and "nervous" when she found out Amelia was dating Scott after she initially claimed they were "just friends".

She said: "I guess a couple of days ago, Amelia sends me a video of Amelia and Scott on the beach."

Erika Jayne then asked: “So there’s something to it?”, to which she replied: “Yes.”

Lisa has made no secret that she didn't approve of the couple's 18-year age gap.

She admitted: “It’s a what the f*** moment. You’re like, ‘What the f***?’ She’s 19. He’s 37 with three kids.”

The 57-year-old author insisted her husband was “calm about it", however she was “a lot more nervous".