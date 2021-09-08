Rihanna has dropped her lawsuit against her dad.

The 'Diamonds' singer - whose real name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty - has reached a settlement with Ronald Fenty and agreed to drop her case against him, just weeks before they were due to appear in court for a trial, RadarOnline reports.

Rihanna had first sued her father and his company, Fenty Entertainment, in 2019 and accused him of using her name to make money without her approval, alleging he booked shows for her even though he had no professional capacity to do so, including a $15 million overseas tour and a number of gigs in Los Angeles.

She said in her lawsuit: "Although Mr. Fenty is Rihanna’s father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf.”

Rihanna argued her reputation was damaged when it came to dealing with the venues and promoters because she had no idea about the concerts Ronald had scheduled.

And the 33-year-old star was further angered when her dad tried to trademark 'Fenty' and use it to open a hotel chain, though his application was rejected by the US Patent & Trademark Office.

Rihanna had asked the court to grant her an injunction against her father to stop him using the Fenty name and booking gigs for her.

In his response to the lawsuit, Ronald demanded it be thrown out of court as he was the first to use his surname.

The pair had originally meant to explore the matter in court in June but the trial was delayed until September 22 by mutual agreement because Rihanna was in the UK and unable to return to Los Angeles because of the coronavirus pandemic.