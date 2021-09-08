Apple has referenced four potential new phones and a new MagSafe charger in an FFC filing this week.

The filing - which was spotted on the FCC's website one day before the tech giant announced an event on September 14 - is focused on the magnetic charger and could be the upcoming iPhone 13 line.

As reported by 9to5Mac and MacRumors, the filing lists four "new phone" devices as well as four "Legacy" handsets - the latter referring to the iPhone 12 range.

The document doesn't detail any clear differences between the 2020 MagSafe Charger and the new version, but it can be seen charging AirPods and iPhones both directly or within a case.

The current charger can charge any Qi-enabled wireless charging device, but thus far it only magnetically attaches to the iPhone 12 items.

Meanwhile, CNET noted that the four "New phone" listings suggested the lineup will repeat the iPhone 12 collection by potentially including Mini, Pro and Pro Max models alongside the standard iPhone 13.