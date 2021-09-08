The upcoming PlayStation Showcase is going to make people “lose their minds”, according to ‘God of War’ creator David Jaffe.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Jaffe explained that he’d heard PlayStation’s first-party studios would “be there with flying colours” during the September 9 event.

He said: “I’m not going to tell you what’s going to be there, and I don’t know everything, but I know a handful of things and you won’t be disappointed if you are looking for the traditional, great first-party PlayStation.

“That’s going to be there with flying colours and I’m so excited to see the people’s response to it. I haven’t even seen what I’m talking about, but I’m very proud and excited for all of [Sony’s people].”

In a separate tweet over the weekend, Jaffe claimed that one possible PlayStation game announcement that could be made during the Showcase is “bad ass” and “people are going to lose their minds”.

He wrote: “Just found out about a new PlayStation game they are making, no idea when it gets unveiled, but just know when it does, people are going to lose their minds! Bad ass!”