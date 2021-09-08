Selena Gomez has laughed off her self-tanning faux-pas at the 2018 Met Gala.

The 29-year-old pop star and Rare Beauty founder has opened up about the horror of realising her skin was getting "darker and darker" after she decided to add a pop of "colour" to her complexion for the biggest fashion event in the calendar.

During a round of Vogue’s Beauty Secrets, she spilled: “For the Met Gala, I was getting ready and we wanted to add some color. So [I] put on some of this tanning lotion and it looked really beautiful and very even.

“As the evening kept going on it was getting a little darker and darker.

“I’m at the Met Gala — basically one of the most prestige, beautiful events and I’m walking trying to look all beautiful…I look at a photo of myself when I sit down and I am completely orange."

The 'Come & Get It' hitmaker feared she was going to be "eaten alive" for the beauty mistake and couldn't get out of New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art quick enough.

She added: “I was like, ‘This is going to be terrible because I’m going to get eaten alive about this.’

“So I had my security take a video of me, because my first reaction was just to get the hell out of there. And so I’m running to my car. I’m literally just hauling ass to my car and then gonna put it online. I was saying this is my reaction after seeing my Met Gala photos.”

While Selena is able to laugh it off now, the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer hit back at her haters in a cryptic Instagram post at the time, after fans criticised the tan and relaxed hairstyle for the annual fundraiser event.

Alongside a shrug emoji, Selena captioned a video of herself running away from the Metropolitan Museum Of Art: "Me when I see my pictures from MET (sic)"