Bugs and glitches being reported in ‘Sonic Colours: Ultimate’ are being “assessed”.

The remastered game recently launched across PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. However, several Switch users have reported a number of issues currently affecting the game, making it unplayable.

The social media manager for the Sonic brand, Katie Chrzanowski, took to Twitter to reveal that feedback was being “assessed” as the developers Blind Squirrel Games work on an upcoming patch.

She said: Hey everyone! Appreciate all your feedback on Sonic Colours: Ultimate, and the teams are listening and assessing for an upcoming patch. Thank you all for your patience as we dig into this!”

Katie also revealed that a number of the bugs being shared online were coming from the use of an emulator, which is outside the team’s control and so, has requested that people playing on legitimate platforms should reach out via the Sega support site.

In a follow-up tweet, she added: “Quick aside: we've seen some graphical issues that were caused by an emulator which is unfortunately outside our control.

“Trying to figure out what bugs are legitimate can really slow down the QA process.”