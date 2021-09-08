Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer are set to host the Vogue 2021 Met Gala live-stream.

The biggest annual fashion extravaganza, which has a theme of American Independence this year, will return on Monday (13.09.21), and it has been announced that the 28-year-old actress and singer will co-host the fashion bible's red carpet coverage with the 34-year-old comedian and director.

As well as the main event, which returns for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute is also putting on a two-part exhibition.

Part One, 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' exhibit, opens its doors at the Anna Wintour Costume Center on September 18, and will honour the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute and aims to "establish a modern vocabulary of fashion" in the US.

While 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion' will take place on May 5, 2022, and will "explore the development of fashion" in the American Wing period rooms.

The 2020 Met Gala was cancelled last year because of the pandemic, and this year's was pushed back from its traditional slot on the first Sunday in May.

The star-studded event will be hosted by Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, Amanda Gorman, and Timothée Chalamet, with Tom Ford and Anna Wintour serving as honorary chairs.

At just 19, Billie will make history as the youngest ever co-chair of the prestigious event.

Announcing the hosts in May, Vogue magazine said: “Each of the Met’s four co-hosts embodies the defining factor of American style: individualism.

"[They have each] developed a distinct visual language for their public personas, one that is informed by the legacy of iconic fashion made in the USA.”

Amanda - who became the youngest inaugural poet in US history when she delivered her 'The Hill We Climb' poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration - recently admitted she feels like "Cinderella" after being asked to co-chair the event.

She said: "The closest analogy is feeling like Cinderella going to the ball.

"Anna Wintour took the time to ask me over Zoom; I was not expecting that at all."

Speaking about her colleagues, Amanda added how she "feels like being a freshman at a party with seniors."

She explained: " You know? Like I just arrived here. My life has changed quite recently and they are all at the top of their game, and so I'm just absorbing what it means to be able to stand beside their greatness.

"There is something unifying in us being young and fresh-faced but, at the same time, we have become somewhat emblematic of our industries. We are the new generation — and you'd better watch out."

Vogue's Met Gala live-stream kicks off at 5.30pm EST on September 13.