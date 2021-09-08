‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ has brought back pine cones and acorns for Autumn in the Northern Hemisphere.

In a post on Twitter, Isabelle announced the return of the seasonal items; acorns and pine cones, which can be used when crafting items.

The Twitter post read: “Hey, friends! Sorry, I can't stop tweeting about the changing seasons!

“In the northern hemisphere, now's the time to collect acorns and pine cones.

“For those in the southern hemisphere, get your spring bamboo! Hope you have fun with seasonal DIY!”

Acorns can be used to make the Acorn pochette, as well as the yellow leaf pile for players’ islands. They can also be sold for a few hundred bells at Nook’s Cranny.

While pine cones can be used to craft the Tree’s bounty little tree.