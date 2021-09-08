Debbie Harry believes "everything in the world is about sex" - apart from politics.

The Blondie singer also reflected on the "chaos and deconstruction" of punk, as well as the genre's "big sexual component", which she believed presented a different attitude to those which had gone before.

Speaking to author and artist Hugo Huera Marin for upcoming book 'Portrait of an Artist: Conversations with Trailblazing Creative Women', the New York Post newspaper's PageSix column reports 76-year-old Debbie said: “The only thing that isn’t about sex is politics. Everything else in the world is about sex: what you listen to, what you read, where you live, who you are with.

“[Punk] was also about chaos and deconstruction — deconstructing musical ideas… There was a lot of satire around making fun of customs, the rules of adulthood, and what had been considered ‘proper behaviour’ maybe 10 years before.

"There was also a big sexual component to it, which became very apparent. It was no longer just about good old boys talking about their lives on the road and picking up dirty women.”

Uma Thurman, FKA Twigs, Julianne Moore, Miuccia Prada and Cate Blanchett are also featured in the book and though not every comment was about sex, Diane von Furstenberg admitted it is a factor when she's designing clothes.

Asked the role sex plays in fashion, she told the author: “Whenever I have fittings, when these young designers design clothes, I always ask, ‘Who gets laid in that?’ That is one filter for me.”

Meanwhile, despite her advancing years, Debbie recently insisted she has no plans to retire.

She said: “To be creative and to keep that part of my brain going is essential and as I get older.

“I just want to feel that side of life and feel that I am contributing somehow to my own well-being. Music is my life force.

“And I’ve had so much support from family, friends and fans that I can’t think of any other way. What else would I do? Become a race car driver?”