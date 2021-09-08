Facebook and Ray-Ban have teased their smart glasses before an official announcement this week.

The two companies are set to unveil the gadget on Thursday (09.09.21) and it seems like the device could be similar to Snapchat Spectacles.

The teaser page on Ray-Ban's site simply features a cryptic image showing a silhouette of the glasses with LED red "frame", the release date and a signup section for a "release notification".

Meanwhile, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and VR/AR boss Andrew Bosworth have both shared footage which seems to be shot from head height.

Neither video has a description, besides a sunglasses emoji.

Earlier this year, Zuckerberg said: "Looking ahead here, the next product release will be the launch of our first smart glasses from Ray-Ban in partnership with Essilor Luxottica.

"The glasses have their iconic form factor, and they let you do some pretty neat things.

"I'm excited to get these into people's hands and to continue to make progress on the journey towards full augmented reality glasses in the future."