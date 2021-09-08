Jade Thirlwall plans to stay on a different hotel floor to her bandmates when Little Mix tour again.

Both Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock recently became parents for the first time so the 'Sweet Melody' singer joked she'll be keeping well away from them and their crying babies in order to get a good night's sleep when they're back on the road.

In an interview aired on 'Lorraine' on Wednesday (08.09.21) but filmed before Perrie gave birth to son Axel and Leigh-Anne had twins last month, Jade joked: "I'm very excited to be an auntie again… Although I'll definitely be on a different floor of the hotel [on tour]!

"Can I just say, they're smashing it! We've been working so hard recently, I don't know how they've done it? They're goddesses."

Despite her quip, both Perrie, who has Axel with partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Leigh-Anne, who is engaged to her twins' dad, Andre Gray, praised their bandmate for how much she'd stepped up and tried to make life easier for them during their pregnancies.

Leigh-Anne said: "It's just nice to do it together [with Perrie] and just share this experience - it's just so beautiful and obviously Jade's been helping us out… She's been cracking the whip for us!"

Perrie added: "Jade's been amazing. She's been going first and finishing last, so we can get a bit more time at home."

Jade could have been guaranteed not to be disturbed by the babies' crying if the tots' fathers had had their way.

Discussing if their partners would be hands-on dads, Leigh-Anne said: "They'd better be."

Perrie interrupted: "They thought they were having the babies when we were on tour! That's lovely, so sweet but we were like, 'No, they'll probably have to come.' They've been so supportive."

Leigh-Anne added: "They are so excited, it's lovely to see."

But the pop stars will have some help while they're on tour.

Perrie explained: "We've been planning it, we're figuring out how to do it. I'm just apologising to my mum in advance because she is going to have her hands full… She actually can't wait! I wouldn't have it any other way."