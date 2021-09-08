Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are "really excited" to be having a baby.

The couple - who got together earlier this year - recently confirmed they are expecting their first child together and the pair can't wait to welcome the new addition to their family into the world.

A source told People magazine: "They are both extremely excited about the baby. They couldn't be happier."

John announced the 'Love Wedding Repeat' actress' is pregnant on Tuesday (07.09.21) as he reflected on the eventful year he's had since checking into rehab in September 2020 after relapsing in his battle against drug addiction.

Appearing on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers', the host noted: "You've had a year."

The 39-year-old comic replied: "I packed a lot into this... Is it September now? I went to rehab in September, I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife [Anna Marie Tendler]...

"Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia.

"I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful with someone incredible. She held my hand through that hell, and we are having a baby, together.

"I'm gonna be a dad! I'm really -- we're both really, really happy

"I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

And John credited the 41-year-old actress and their impending new arrival for helping to "save" him as he got back on the path of sobriety.

He said: "Olivia and this baby have helped save me from myself in this early journey out of recovery."

The couple's romance was revealed in May after it emerged John had split from his then-wife Anna Marie.