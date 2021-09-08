Mel C, Amanda Kloots and Brian Austin Green will compete on the next season of 'Dancing With the Stars'.

The celebrity dance contest will return to screens in the next few weeks and on Wednesday's (08.09.21) episode of 'Good Morning America', it was revealed which other famous faces will be joining the previously-announced contestants Jojo Siwa and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee.

Joining the Spice Girls singer, the former Broadway dancer-turned-'The Talk' co-host and the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actor - who is dating 'DWTS' pro Sharna Burgess - will be 'Bling Empire's Christine Chiu, former NBA player Iman Shumpert, 'The Bachelor's Matt James, Peleton instructor Cody Rigsby, country singer Jimmie Allen, Kenya Moore of 'Real Housewives of Atlanta', 'The Office' actress Melora Hardin, WWE superstar Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin, influencer Olivia Jade, and 'Cobra Kai' star Martin Kove.

The celebrities' professional dance partners will be revealed when the show returns on 20 September, but it's known this year's dancers will be current champion Artem Chigvintsev, Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Lindsay Arnold, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater and Britt Stewart.

Len Goodman will be back as head judge, joining Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough on the panel, while Tyra Banks will return as host of the show.

It was previously revealed that Jojo will be part of the show's first same sex coupling.

And the former 'Dance Moms' star - who came out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community earlier this year and is dating Kylie Prew - recently admitted she is "proud" to be making history with her appearance.

She said: "When I read the email it was like, 'Would JoJo prefer to dance with a girl or with a boy?' And I was like, 'Wait, that's an option? Let's absolutely do it!'

"It was a like, 'Whoa, I'm changing the future' [moment], because I have such a kid demographic. It's making it acceptable, and I love that and I'm so proud of that."