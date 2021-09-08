Tiffany Haddish wants Common to buy her an apartment building, not an engagement ring.

The 'Card Counter' actress is happy in her two-year relationship with the 49-year-old rapper and isn't looking for anything "extra", but if her partner does want to propose, she'd prefer to be given an investment in real estate instead of a token piece of jewellery to show his commitment.

She told 'Extra': “I’m happy where I am right now, I’m enjoying it. I’m not going to put nothing extra on it. If he want to marry me, he can get me an apartment building."

She jokingly added: "Give me a duplex, an eight-plex, or something! Homegirl will be, ‘What?! I thought you were engaged, where are your carats?’ ‘Carats? Girl, please, I got units…’ This is going to appreciate over time. The ring might lose its value, but land, now that right there… I want a deed — that’s hot!”

The 41-year-old actress - who split from William Stewart in 2011 after three years of marriage - also admitted she doesn't consider common to be her "soul mate".

Asked if they are soul mates, she said: “I wouldn’t say all that… I don’t even know if that’s a real thing… I’ve been married and divorced. I believe people are there at the right time they are there for you… Maybe there’s multiple soul mates.”

Meanwhile, Tiffany revealed she's recently been a victim of identity fraud.

She said: “Someone was basically emailing people that follow me and follow my foundation on Instagram saying they represent my foundation… ‘Send me your driver’s license and this and you can volunteer,’ which is not the case.

"People do this a lot, they use my name… And they’re like, ‘I need money…’ First of all, I am a movie star! If I need your money, if I’m reaching out to you specifically asking you for money, there’s a problem.”