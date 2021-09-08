RedOne was warned working with Jennifer Lopez would damage his career.

The 49-year-old producer was approached to team up with the 52-year-old superstar in 2011, a time when her acting career was in a slump and she hadn't had a hit single for five years, so he was advised against collaborating with her on 'On the Floor' - which went on to become the 'Jenny From the Block' hitmaker's most successful track - in case it ruined his reputation as the "hottest producer".

RedOne - whose real name is Nadir Khayat - admitted: "'A lot of people heard that I might be maybe considering working with JLo, so everybody's calling me, "Don't do it Red! It's not good for your career, you're the hottest producer."

Fortunately, the producer decided to listen to the advice from his spouse Laila Aziz instead of what his contemporaries told him.

He explained on the 'Unpopular' podcast: 'Everybody was telling me not to do it. Everybody besides two people. My wife, she told me, 'I think [JLo's] an icon. For us women, we all love her, and she just needs one song to take over and you can do it.' "

And it was label executive Martin Kierszenbaum who finally twisted RedOne's arm.

The Moroccan-born producer explained: "'He told me, 'JLo is a star, she just needs a song.' "

The song - which also featured rapper Pitbull - went on to sell 8.4 million copies worldwide, becoming the best-selling single of 2011 by a female artist and RedOne has no regrets about producing the track.

RedOne noted: "We did an incredible and she killed it, JLo is a star, there is no doubt about it."