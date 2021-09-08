Matt Damon has a secret Instagram account.

The 'Stillwater' actor - who has Isabella, 15, Gia, 12, and Stella, 10, with his wife Luciana Barroso, and is also stepfather to 22-year-old Alexia - admitted he "never saw the point" in social media because he's always "connected" to the people he wants to be and he doesn't think it would be a good idea to immediately share his thoughts with the world.

He said: "I just never saw the point. And I feel better and better about that decision as time goes on. I understand wanting to be connected to everybody on Facebook, but my life is so full and I’m connected, really, to everybody I need to be connected to.

"And then Twitter, I just reflexively didn’t believe that my first knee-jerk response to something was necessarily something that should go all over the world.”

However, the 50-year-old star admitted he has a "very private Instagram account", which he uses to see photos of his friends' kids and only occasionally posts himself.

He told the new issue of America's GQ magazine: "I have 76 followers and I’ve done 40 posts since 2013.”

The last post he shared on his account was of Isabella on her 15th birthday, giving her middle finger to the camera.

He noted: "That’s what she’s been doing every time we take a picture of her nowadays.”

While he's not an avid social media user, Matt has a group text with his old college friends and couldn't resist bragging about the events of his 50th birthday last October, even though coronavirus restrictions meant he couldn't celebrate with a party.

He said: “I was just texting that I definitely bested their COVID 50th. I was shooting a battle scene in 'The Last Duel' in which I had nine confirmed kills. We were laughing about that: ‘This is the best midlife crisis ever. I’m just slaughtering my way through my midlife crisis.’ ”