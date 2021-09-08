Lily Allen prefers her life now she's married to David Harbour.

The 36-year-old singer marked one year of marriage to the 46-year-old actor on Wednesday (08.09.21) and took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone.

She wrote: "1 year down with this guy. Happy Anniversary baby @dkharbour. I prefer my life with you in it. You can stay."

The caption was posted alongside a humorous video of the couple in a restaurant sharing a dessert with a decorative chocolate which read 'Happy Anniversary'.

'Stranger Things star David promptly smashed the chocolate with his spoon, causing the 'Smile' hitmaker to feign shock.

Lily also commemorated her big day with a slideshow of photos from the big day itself, which was held in Las Vegas and officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator, including some pictures of her daughters, Ethel, nine, and eight-year-old Marnie - who she has with ex-husband Sam Cooper - in their bridesmaid dresses.

David previously admitted the best thing about "sort of eloping" to the Graceland Wedding Chapel with Lily was not having to invite lots of people.

He previously said: "Las Vegas, it’s fantastic, they'll do it in an hour, you can drive through, what is annoying though is they will tweet it out!

“I gotta say, man, I highly recommend getting married in Las Vegas, especially with Elvis in a global pandemic, under the ashen skies of Las Vegas as the wildfires burn and the smoke coats all of Nevada.

“It was a very surreal experience to say the least, but the one great thing about sort of eloping to Vegas is you don't have to invite all those annoying people that you know. Like you make a list and you're like, ‘Oh, these people are gonna want to be invited and we're gonna have to sit her next to him and...’ this was just like me, Lily, the kids, and we just like went and got married by Elvis and we went to In-N-Out Burger afterwards for our reception. It was just so pure and joyous and what it was and I just loved it, I highly recommend it.”

When saying “I do” to 'The King' no one recognised who David and Lily were, but afterwards when the chapel photographer found out he was snapping the lead of Netflix hit 'Stranger Things' and a British pop star, Elvis impersonator Brendan Paul couldn’t wait to get in some photos with the happy couple.

David shared: “The greatest thing was Elvis didn't know who we were. So, Elvis was just doing his show.

"The kids, Ethel - Lily’s oldest child - did not like music very much, there's a lot of pictures of her like holding her fingers on her ears as Elvis was singing the three songs that we were guaranteed.

“It was funny that after the wedding, we were taking photos, because Elvis does a 10-minute ceremony and then we took photos. During the photo session the photographer was taking pictures of Lily alone, and was like, ‘Wow, that's crazy you look just like this singer Lilly Allen, you look just like her.’ And she was like, ‘Yeah I am Lily Allen.’ And he was like, ‘Oh my god.’ And then he's taking pictures of me alone and he was like, ‘You look just like the guy in the show 'Stranger Things',’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I'm that guy.’ And then Elvis got excited and wanted to be in some of our photos which I guess does not happen all the time so we were very happy that the king would deem to take pictures with us.”