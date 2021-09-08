Kristin Cavallari and Chase Rice were "all over each other" during a recent date.

The 34-year-old star and Chase, 35, were spotted at Losers Bar & Grill in Nashville on Monday (06.09.21) and according to an eyewitness, they were "having a fun night out and enjoying each other’s company".

Kristin and the country music singer have only recently started dating but they weren't shy about their public displays of affection, Us Weekly reports.

By contrast, a source previously told the publication that the celebrity couple were keen to take things slowly for the time being.

The insider explained last month: "It’s still very new, but they really like each other. They’ve been spotted around Nashville on a couple of dates, she’s been to one of his shows and they’re taking things slow."

Meanwhile, Kristin recently blocked Jana Kramer on social media after she went on a date with Jay Cutler.

The TV star split from Jay, 38, last year, but she's seemingly unhappy with Jana after she was spotted on a date with the former NFL player.

A source said earlier this week: "Jana and Jay did go out on a date in Nashville. Kristin believed that her and Jana were friends and has blocked Jana on Instagram in response to this happening. Kristin is moving on and doing her own thing."

Jay is reportedly trying to make his ex-wife feel "jealous". However, Kristin - who announced their split via social media in April last year - isn't interested in the drama and is instead focusing on her own love life.

The insider explained: "Jay knew Kristin would find out about his and Jana's date and he is trying to make Kristin jealous and it's not going to work."