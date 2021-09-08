Martin Short thinks Selena Gomez is "charming".

The 71-year-old actor stars alongside Selena, 29, and Steve Martin in 'Only Murders in the Building', and although he'd never met the brunette beauty before they filmed the TV comedy series, he's admitted to relishing the experience.

Recalling his first impressions of the actress, he shared: "I met her in the make-up chair, the first day that we shot. And I was right away struck by this beautiful, engaging and right away charming person."

Martin admitted it was "very easy" to shoot the series, acknowledging that it could've been tricky if he didn't get along with his co-stars.

During an appearance on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' alongside his co-stars, Martin said: "I didn't know her. You could have been horrible."

In response, Selena added: "I know. I'm glad I'm not."

Meanwhile, Selena recently confessed that working out is key for her mental health.

The actress feels "miserable" when she's in the midst of a workout routine, but she recognises that it's an important part of her beauty regime, and ultimately, it's good for her mental health.

Speaking in a video about her beauty secrets, Selena shared: "I think the most important part of, you know ... my beauty and my routine is working out. I think it's just ... as miserable as it can be for me, I think it helps me mentally, it helps me physically of course. But, it just keeps me in a good head space."

Selena also explained how her beauty regime has evolved over the years.

The 'Lose You to Love Me' hitmaker revealed she actually feels "sexier" when she's wearing less make-up.

She explained in the video: "When I was younger, I loved playing with make-up, like intense colours and even my foundation ... I used to put on a lot and it would be fun. At first, it was just what I was into.

"But the older I've gotten, I've realised that less is more, and that it makes me feel sexier when I don't have as much make-up on. You don't need it to look beautiful - you already are beautiful."