Iggy Azalea wants to live in total darkness.

The chart-topping rap star has recently been renovating her mansion in California, and she's taken to Twitter to reveal her home-improvement plans, admitting that she'd love to fill her bedroom with plants and live in "complete darkness".

Iggy - who has a 16-month-old son called Onyx with her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "I want a bedroom full of plants but I also want complete darkness 24/7 [smiling and frowning emojis (sic)"

The 'Work' hitmaker - who was born in Australia but relocated to the US during her teens - previously revealed she's excited to have some of her son's artwork dotted throughout their house.

Iggy wrote on Twitter: "I can’t wait until my son can draw me pictures so I can frame them and put them all over my crib (sic)"

The rapper - who has dated the likes of A$AP Rocky and basketball star Nick Young in the past - also revealed that she's enjoying her life as a single woman.

She wrote: "1 year later and 100 times happier, I love that for me."

Iggy insisted she's not desperate to find a new boyfriend anytime soon, revealing that other things were topping her list of priorities.

She said on Twitter: "I have a list of things I need to get and a man just didn’t make the final cut (sic)"

Iggy is relishing the challenge of motherhood and has kept her fans up-to-date with her experiences via social media.

The rap star previously revealed she'd bought a "baby" Range Rover for her son.

The blonde beauty - who owns a Range Rover Autobiography - wrote on Twitter: "I bought onyx a baby range today and I’m so excited.

"Mama has the autobiography and baby boy has the evoque [smiling emoji] (sic)"