Stormzy is determined to spread "love and positivity".

The 28-year-old rap star thinks music artists now face more pressure than ever to be activists, and although he doesn't like to boast about the things he's done to help disadvantaged people, he's determined to make a positive difference.

He explained: "I say I’m just trying to spread love and positivity.

"I don’t even want to reel off the good things we’re doing … We’ve got a platform, we’ve got resources, and in whatever way we can spread that love and positivity we do."

The 'Shut Up' hitmaker feels especially proud of his Merky Books publishing imprint, which gives opportunities to writers who have been overlooked by the "literary mainstream".

He told i-D magazine: "I think the thing I’m most proud of is Merky Books, and we publish people who might not have been picked up by the literary mainstream otherwise … But it’s really just an extension of myself and my team and our love."

Stormzy also feels as though artists face more pressure than ever to get involved with community projects and campaigns.

He said: "I don’t know if it’s a recent thing or if it has always been there, but there is definitely a pressure now for artists to be activists."

Despite this, Stormzy acknowledged that he has plenty of "bad days".

He explained: "As artists we get elevated to these positions, but everyone is human. Everyone you look up to and anyone who has ever been looked up to is human. They have flaws, they make mistakes, they have bad days.

"I’m a man and I do good things and I can also be a piece of s***. And that’s the truth."