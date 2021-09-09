Travis Barker feels "invincible" when he's alongside Kourtney Kardashian.

The 45-year-old musician started dating the brunette beauty earlier this year, and he's revealed how Kourtney, 42, convinced him to overcome his fear of flying.

He said: "I made a deal with her that she had just said to me, 'I would love to do so much travelling with you. I want to go to Italy with you. I want to go to Cabo with you. I want to go to Paris with you. I want to go to Bora Bora with you.' And I said, 'Well, when the day comes you want to fly, I'm telling you I'll do it with you. I would do anything with you. And just give me 24 hours notice.' And that's what she did."

The Blink-182 star revealed that Kourtney's support led to him having a change of heart about flying.

And Travis conceded that she's transformed his life over recent months.

Travis - who was involved in a plane crash in 2008 - told Nylon magazine: "It's still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton.

"She's definitely that for me. I'm invincible when I'm with her. It's just like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again."

Kourtney - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, nine, and Reign, six, with Scott Disick - has been open about her new romance on social media over recent months, posting lots of behind-the-scenes snaps of herself and Travis.

And a source close to the reality star recently revealed that Travis has already charmed her family.

The insider said: "Kourtney is at a place in her life now where she's ready for a relationship with a more mature guy. Her sisters love him."