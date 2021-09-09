Elijah Wood feels "protective" towards child stars.

The 40-year-old star rose to fame as a child actor, starring in a host of big-budget movies, and Elijah revealed he's keen to look out for the child actors he now works with.

He explained: "If there were a situation where it felt like someone wasn’t as together, or maybe was more in their infancy, maybe I would feel a sense of protectiveness, just from one human being to another."

Elijah previously spoke out about sexual abuse in Hollywood, and although he's never been abused himself, he's convinced that the film industry has changed for the better when it comes to protecting child actors.

He told The Independent newspaper: "I think there’s a lot more awareness around children and welfare. I’m sure there are plenty of examples to the contrary, but thankfully I haven’t encountered it. Certainly not as an adult. It would bum me out if I saw it."

Meanwhile, Elijah previously admitted to attending therapy in the past and added that he'd "advocate it" to anyone.

The Hollywood star also conceded that he'd "lost [his] childhood" after finding fame at such an early age.

He said: "I highly advocate it. It’s not an admission that there’s something wrong, it’s an admission of vulnerability.

"All these things bubbled up when I was 29. I’d just broken up with my girlfriend of five years [Pamela Racine]. Someone suggested therapy and I thought, 'I actually think I need this.'

"I was an adult from a young age, I had to deal with so much familial responsibility. Some might say I lost my childhood. I missed out on certain things, but if anything that shaped me. By the time I really needed friends my own age, I had them."