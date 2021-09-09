Drew Barrymore has claimed Britney Spears has been sending her "smoke signals" in response to personal videos she sent her amid her battle to end her conservatorship.

The 'Blended' star - who had previously chosen to "purposely" support Britney "silently" rather than joining the #FreeBritney movement online - has revealed she has been sending the 39-year-old pop icon video messages of “encouragement" and offered her support if she needs it.

The former child star told 'Entertainment Tonight': “[I wanted to] really show her I’m someone who has understood what a journey is like — and I don’t compare myself to her — but I’m here to support her if there’s anything she needs in private."

The 'Drew Barrymore Show' host insisted Britney, whose father Jamie has controlled her person since the conservatorship began in 2008 until he stepped down in 2019 due to health issues, has a right to live her life and make mistakes and is the "key to her freedom".

She added: “I am very invested in this. I think everyone deserves the chance to get their life right, wrong and everything in between. “This has become such public interest because it’s about something bigger.

"It’s about being allowed to live your life. And so, I’m invested in this and I really want her to find her freedom.”

Drew sharing how she has been supporting the 'Lucky' singer comes as Britney edges closer to victory, as her father is petitioning to end her conservatorship after 13 years.

In court documents filed this week, Jamie said "recent events" and "changed circumstances" suggest the need for his daughter to have her estate, finances and medical care controlled "may no longer exist".

The filing reads: “Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.

“Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship. She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding."

It also said: “As Mr. Spears has said again and again, all he wants is what is best for his daughter. If Ms. Spears wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes that she can handle her own life, Mr. Spears believes that she should get that chance."

However, Britney's lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, responded to the petition and vowed to continue investigations into her father's "financial mismanagement and other issues" after he was accused of trying to extort $2 million from his daughter.