North West has called out Kim Kardashian West for using a "different" influencer voice on social media.

The reality star's eight-year-old daughter - whom she has with estranged husband Kanye West - interrupted her mother's make-up video on Instagram with a hilarious question about her tone on camera.

She quizzed: "Why do you talk different?"

Kim responded: "For my videos I'm the same human being. I don't talk different. How do I talk different? Guys, do you think I talk different when I'm talking about contour?"

North and her cousin Penelope Disick, nine, agreed she did has a different voice while she was speaking to her followers.

Kim - who also has kids Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two, with Kanye - asked the pair how she sound, and North gave an over-the-top impression of her voice, which made Penelope laugh.

And she simply nodded when the 40-year-old star asked: "Is that how I sound Penelope?"

Meanwhile, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' favourite recently revealed she's trying to be "stricter" with her children now that they are getting older.

She explained: "When my kids want something, typically candy, they give me this look directly in my eyes that cuts right through me.

"I usually give in and give them what they want. I'm naturally very calm, which I think translates into my parenting.

"I don't get super stressed or impatient, which I think is definitely a superpower when you have three kids age five and under running around."

And she loves that her children share such a strong bond because it reminds her of growing up with her siblings Kourtney, 42, Khloe, 37, and Rob, 34.

She added: "They get along so well and have so much love for each other. It reminds me of growing up with Kourtney, Khloé and Rob. There's something so special about having a big family, and I'm happy my babies get that experience the way I did.

"It's so amazing to watch my kids grow and develop into their own people. I get the kids outside as much as possible, and I'm good at creating activities for them. They're always playing sports or working on projects."