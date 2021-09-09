Bob Odenkirk has returned to work.

The 58-year-old actor was hospitalised at the end of July after suffering a heart attack while filming 'Better Call Saul' but he's now revealed he's back on the set of the 'Breaking Bad' prequel series.

Alongside a photo of himself in the make-up chair, he tweeted: "Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people. BTW this is makeup pro Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!(sic)"

His co-star Rhea Seahorn was thrilled to have Bob back.

She retweeted his post and wrote: "YAYAYAYAYAYAY!!!!!!!!!(sic)"

Bob's return to work comes a month after he reassured fans he was "doing great" following his hospitalisation.

A week after his collapse, he tweeted: "I am doing great. I've had my very own 'It's a wonderful life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let's keep expectations reasonable!"

He had also admitted he was overwhelmed by the messages of love and support he'd received after it was revealed he'd been taken to hospital.

He wrote: "Hi. It's Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much. I had a small heart attack.

"But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon. (sic)"

At the time of his hospitalisation, Bob was confirmed to be in a stable condition following a "heart-related incident".

His representatives said: "We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side.

"The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."