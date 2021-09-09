Twitter is testing changes to how videos and photos appear on its apps.

The company is working on a new feature which would expand visual media in tweets shown on your timeline so that they fill the entire width of a phone's screen, which is similar to other platforms like Instagram.

The Twitter Support account confirmed: "Now testing on iOS:

"Edge to edge Tweets that span the width of the timeline so your photos, GIFs, and videos can have more room to shine."

This means rather than the current format where media is indented next to a user's profile photo, the images will fill much more screen space.

There are a number of potential changes being tested at the moment, including upvote and downvote buttons, a "tip jar" and more.

Earlier this week, announced another test which will let people remove followers from their list.

The team explained: "We're making it easier to be the curator of your own followers list. Now testing on web: remove a follower without blocking them.

"To remove a follower, go to your profile and click 'Followers', then click the three dot icon and select 'Remove this follower.' "