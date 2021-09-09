Jenna Ortega started taking better care of her skin once she hit puberty.

The 'You' star has admitted she never paid attention to skincare until she started having "bad" hormonal breakouts.

Speaking to HelloGiggles, she said: "When you're young, you always look good and you have no pores and skincare doesn't matter, but then you hit puberty and you're like OMG, I have a responsibility now.

I never had to deal with super cystic acne, but I've dealt with bad breakouts."

The 18-year-old actress - who launched her career playing Annie in the 2013 supernatural horror film 'Insidious: Chapter 2' - says her hair and skin routine has evolved thanks to "tips and tricks" from make-up artists on set.

She said: "It helps that I'm on set because I've picked up a lot of tips and tricks from make-up artists.

"Being immersed in an industry where skin and hair is such a big deal has helped evolve the way I take care of my skin and hair."

The 'Wednesday' star is constantly having things done to her hair for work and swears by Neutrogena's Healthy Scalp Clarify & Shine Scalp Scrub to help keep her locks looking healthy and shiny.

She said previously: "I do a lot of things to my hair and it's constantly being damaged at work, so I like a nice treatment on a Friday night."

The Neutrogena ambassador also needs to wash her hair more regularly than is recommended because her fine tresses are prone to buildup.

She added: "I know a lot of people recommend to not wash your hair too consistently, but I have very fine hair and I get buildup really easily," she shares. "So, I think consistent haircare isn't the worst thing and also, consistent trims have made the biggest difference in my hair growth and make it feel thicker and stronger."