Beck's divorce has been finalised.

The 'Devil's Haircut' hitmaker filed for divorce from Marissa Ribisi in February 2019 after almost 15 years of marriage and the process is now complete, with the former couple - who had a pre-nuptial agreement - taking joint legal custody of their son Cosimo, 17, and daughter Tuesday, 14.

Documents obtained by People magazine show Beck, 51, and the 46-year-old actress had a "difference of opinion" as to when they separated, with Marissa claiming it was February 2019 but Beck listing it as June 2017, though they both cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the end of their marriage.

The 'Loser' singer has been ordered to pay Marissa $18,169 per month in spousal support as well as 13 percent of his income for anything over his annual gross cash flow of $1.74 million and less than $3 million.

And when it comes to child support, Beck will pay Marissa $14,531 per month, plus an additional nine percent of his income for everything over his annual income.

The 'Dazed and Confused' actress will retain a house in California, but Beck will keep 10 other properties in California, Tennessee and Arkansas.

The singer also keeps a 2014 Mercedes-Benz, gold coins and the bulk of the former couple's art collection, including four original Banksys.

Marissa will take a 2014 Honda Odyssey, five Banksy pieces and an Andy Warhol original titled 'Sam, Sam'.

Because of the difference in the distribution of assets, the 'Sexlaws' hitmaker will pay Marissa a $500,000 equalisation payment for all other property issues at a rate of $21,000 per month.