Tesla has created a way to use lasers as windshield wipers.

This week, the US Patent and Trademark Office granted the car manufacturer a patent on the technology of using laser beams to clear debris off a windshield.

The patent is titled "Pulsed laser cleaning of debris accumulated on glass articles in vehicles and photovoltaic assemblies".

According to the documents, the lasers would serve as "a cleaning apparatus for a vehicle, comprising: a beam optics assembly configured to emit a laser beam to irradiate a region on a glass article that is installed in the vehicle".

A patent application was filed for the technology three years ago, but this - and the patent being granted - doesn't mean lasers will appear on the company's next car.

While there's a chance, it's unlikely the development will go into production in the immediate future.

Meanwhile, Tesla filed a patent application just last month as it looks to work on a new glass-forming method for the Cybertruck.