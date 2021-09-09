The iPhone 14 could be ditching the notch.

Although the iPhone 13 hasn't even been released yet, leaker Ross Young has repeated his earlier report noting that the notch won't appear on the following generation, with the under-display Face ID set for the 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

After unofficial renders revealed the latter with no notch, he tweeted this week: "Regarding the iPhone 14 leaks, great to see.

"We showed under panel Face ID in the 2022 Pro models in June... Also showed the 2023 lineup as well."

He noted that it's easier to get that an under-display camera, which explained why the renders show a punch-hole camera.