Jamie Lee Curtis has received a Lifetime Achievement award at the Venice International Film Festival.

The 62-year-old actress was honoured with the prestigious Golden Lion accolade - which is given to those who have made an important contribution to the world of cinema - on Wednesday (08.09.21) evening ahead of the premiere of her upcoming movie 'Halloween Kills', for which she donned a red cheetah print Dolce & Gabbana dress and matching face covering.

And Jamie - who reprises her role of Laurie Strode in 'Halloween Kills' - admitted it felt "impossible" that she'd been recognised with a lifetime achievement gong.

Speaking to arts organisation Biennale Di Venezia - whose board, along with the festival's director, Alberto Barbera, selected her for the accolade - she said: "I am incredibly humbled to be honoured in this way by the Venice International Film Festival.

"It seems impossible to me that I’ve been in this industry long enough to be receiving Lifetime Achievement recognition, and to have it happen now, with 'Halloween Kills', is particularly meaningful to me.

"Halloween—and my partnership with Laurie Strode—launched and sustained my career, and to have these films evolve into a new franchise that is beloved by audiences around the world was, and remains, a gift.

"Italian Cinema has always honoured and heralded the genre that gave me my career, so I couldn’t be more proud and happy to accept this award from the Venice International Film Festival on behalf of Laurie and all the courageous heroines of the world who stand tall in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles and refuse to yield."

As well as Jamie, the festival also selected 'Life is Beautiful' filmmaker Roberto Benigni to receive a Golden Lion award for Lifetime Achievement.