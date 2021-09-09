Kourtney Kardashian's daughter is going to record music at Travis Barker's studio.

The Blink-182 musician gave nine-year-old Penelope - who his girlfriend has with former partner Scott Disick - a drum kit of her own for her recent birthday because she always gravitated towards the instrument when she visited his recording space, and he enjoys giving her lessons because she's picked up sticks skills "super quick".

Travis told Nylon magazine: “You can't be pushy, but you're like, ‘Oh, do you want to learn to play something?’ And she's always bright-eyed and like, ‘Yes, like I'm so excited to learn how to play.’ So she caught on really quick, like super quick."

Of the lessons he gives the youngster, Travis added: “Not weekly, like, ‘OK, Penelope, we have to do lessons today.’ But when she wants to learn then, or learn something new, I like being there to fill that little space, that creative space in her head.

"I think next, she's just going to record something at the studio.”

The 45-year-old rocker has son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15, from his marriage to Shanna Moakler and he admitted there's nothing he loves more than being a dad.

He said: “I love being a dad. I always say that's my best ... it's better than any song I've ever made or any accomplishment I've ever had or I've done. I feel like being a dad, just nothing compares, you know?”

And the slower pace of life he adopted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic has given Travis a newfound appreciation of the people around him.

He said: “I'm like, oh God, like spending time with my kids is so important and spending time with someone I love is so important,” Barker says. “And just both those things make being creative and making music so much better.”