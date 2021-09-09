Drew Barrymore has been sending Britney Spears video messages of support during her conservatorship battle.

The 39-year-old pop star is keen to regain control of her affairs after 13 years and the 'Whip It!' star - who was legally emancipated from her parents at the age of 14 - has reached out to her privately to let the 'Toxic' singer know she's there for her.

Drew said: "I appreciate all the people that have been supporting Britney on social media. I took a different turn. I’ve actually been sending her personal videos."

The award-winning actress, 46, explained the videos are of "encouragement and just telling her that I think she is the key to her freedom."

Drew is "very invested" in the case, which sparked the #FreeBritney social media movement, and believes the whole campaign has grown to be about something much deeper than just Britney herself.

She told Entertainment Tonight: "I am very invested in this. I think everyone deserves the chance to get their life right, wrong and everything in between.

"This has become such public interest because it’s about something bigger. It’s about being allowed to live your life. And so, I’m invested in this and I really want her to find her freedom."

Although the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker is yet to reply to the video messages, Drew claimed that there have been "smoke signals".

Drew also insisted that it was important that the video messages were sent in private, as opposed to being shared with her 14.3m Instagram followers.

She said: " "[I wanted to] really show her I’m someone who has understood what a journey is like and I don’t compare myself to her, but I’m here to support her if there’s anything she needs in private."

Earlier this week, Britney's father and co-conservator, Jamie Spears, filed documents to end the conservatorship, and his petition will be heard in January.

The 'Circus' singer's lawyer hailed the new as a "massive" victory for his client.

Mathew S. Rosengart said in a statement: "This filing represents another legal victory for Britney Spears -- a massive one -- as well as vindication for Ms. Spears.

"It appears that Mr. Spears believes he can try to avoid accountability and justice, including sitting for a sworn deposition and answering other discovery under oath, but as we assess his filing (which was inappropriately sent to the media before it was served on counsel) we will also continue to explore all options."