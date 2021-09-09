‘Forza Horizon 5’ will have more than 400 cars available at launch, Playground Games has confirmed.

In a new blog post of the official ‘Forza’ website, developer Playground Games shared an updated ‘Forza Horizon 5’ car list that shows off 426 cars that will be available at launch on November 9.

The blog post reads: “Starting today, we’re announcing hundreds of cars available to acquire and drive on day one of Forza Horizon 5 – but stay tuned, because this isn’t the final list for launch date. We’ll be expanding it with even more cars and manufacturers in the weeks leading up to Nov. 9, so be sure to check back regularly for all the latest updates.

“Several vehicles are making their franchise debut in Forza Horizon 5. From the sheer scale and durability of the 2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Premium to the exceptionally rare, naturally aspirated 1991 Jaguar Sport XJR-15 and the all-electric 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S, the new additions to our roster are the most diverse they’ve ever been in Forza history.

“Forza Horizon 5 also introduces some of the world’s most innovative cars to the franchise – and our cover cars are no exception. The Mercedes-AMG ONE brings Formula 1 hybrid technology almost one-to-one from the track to the street for the first time ever, while the 2021 Ford Bronco Badlands combines the toughness of an F-Series truck and the performance spirit of Mustang to deliver an exhilarating off-road experience.”

All cars in the game will be viewable in the Forzavista mode, where players can get up close and see the finer details with ray-tracing enabled.

The blog stresses that this isn’t the final list, and more cars will be added to the game as the title’s release comes closer.

Forza Horizon 5 will be released for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on November 9, 2021.