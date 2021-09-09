'MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries’ will be released for PS4 and PS5 on September 23, Piranha Games has announced.

This marks the first time the ‘MechWarrior’ series has been available for PlayStation since ‘MechWarrior 2: 31st Century Combat’, which released on the original PlayStation back in 1995.

In an announcement on the PlayStation Blog, Daeron Katz, Senior Community Manager, Piranha Games said: “I feel honored to be able to formally announce that both MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries and the Heroes of the Inner Sphere DLC will be heading to PS4 and PS5 on September 23.

“In terms of differences, the PlayStation 5 version supports adaptive triggers and advanced haptics with the DualSense controller.

“This will also be the first time MechWarrior will be on a PlayStation console in over 20 years!”

‘MechWarrior 5’ was initially released in December 2019 on PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive, before being released in May 2021 for Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S versions.

Katz added: “The dev team at Piranha Games is already super excited about how MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries is shaping up for its PlayStation debut.

“The base game benefits from over a year’s worth of additional development work and comes stacked with tons of gameplay, systems, and quality of life improvements – many of which are based directly on fan feedback.”