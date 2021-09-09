Alyssa Milano has opened up about her anxiety disorder and has called for an end to the stigma surrounding mental health issues.

The former 'Charmed' actress revealed she suffers from complex conditions and insisted she is "okay" with having to take medication to keep them under control.

Alyssa previously disclosed which medications she takes to treat her mental health issues - including sertraline, lithium and lemictal - on her TikTok account and hit back after a troll mocked her drug regime.

She responded on Instagram: "My diagnosis is generalized anxiety disorder with panic attacks and complex PTS" in response to a fan who made fun of the amount of medication she takes."

A TikTok user had replied to her admissions, labelling the medication as being "very bipolarish."

And in response, the 46-year-old star said "So, yeah. I know that you probably meant this as something that was going to be derogatory or hurtful, but I don't take it that way. This is how I'm built. This is who I am, and I take medication for it. And I'm okay with that."

In the caption of the post, she pleaded with her three million followers to "End the stigma" surrounding mental health issues.

Many celebrities were quick to show their support for Alyssa after she clapped back at the insensitive comment.

Comedienne and former talk show host Rosie O'Donnell, 59, wrote "love u sister friend" (sic) whilst 'Baywatch' star Traci Bingham, 53, showed her support with a simple heart emoji,

This is not the first time that Alyssa has hit back at an Internet troll.

Earlier this year, a TikTok user said it was "sad how a washed-up actress is still trying to be important."

She quickly responded: "Just because you say something to be hurtful, it doesn't make it true."