John Travolta has apologised to Idina Menzel multiple times since getting her name wrong seven years ago.

The 'Saturday Night Fever' actor caused a stir at the 2014 Academy Awards when he infamously introduced the 'Frozen' star to the stage as "Adele Dazeem" and the 50-year-old actress now believes the cringeworthy-moment was the "greatest thing" that ever happened to her.

She said: “It was the greatest thing that ever happened to me.

"[John has] written so many nice apologetic emails, sent flowers, he’s so kind, and to make up for it he would fly wherever at this point.

“And I always just say, ‘No worries, because it was the best thing that ever happened to me!'”

However, the 'Cinderella' star admitted she was devastated at the time because she was convinced the moment had messed up her "big break".

Speaking to James Corden on a 'Carpool Karaoke' segment of his 'Late Late Show' with her 'Cinderella' co-stars Billy Porter and Camila Cabello, she said: “First I felt really sorry for myself, like Meryl Streep’s out there, this is my big break and he just f**ked up my name.

“I was so nervous, I had meditated on this moment, I was gonna sing to my son to put perspective on everything, and then that happened and it all went out the window!”

The 'Pulp Fiction' actor previously explained he got Idina's moniker wrong because the Oscars staff had changed her name to a phonetic spelling, and that he became "starstruck" by Goldie Hawn.

He explained: "The truth is, I was expected backstage and it was getting very close to the time I was supposed to go on and suddenly a page - an assistant to you - grabbed me and said, 'You're on in a minute.'

"I was like, 'What happened to 15 minutes?' and they didn't explain. Later I found out my actual page got stuck in an elevator and couldn't communicate to anybody so the back-up came to get me.

"As I get backstage I run into Goldie Hawn. She's sexy, charismatic, beautiful and I was starstruck, hugging and loving her up, forgetting I had to do this bit.

"Then they were like, 'OK you're on,' and then they said, 'Oh by the way, we've changed Idina's name to a phonetic spelling and I was like 'Wait - what do you mean?' 'Go!'

"So I go out there and I get to her thing and I go 'Huh?' In my mind I'm going 'What? What is that name? I don't know that name'. And it was this phonetic spelling, and I didn't rehearse it that way."

A year on, Idina got her revenge on John when she jokingly introduced him as "Glom Gazingo" at the 2015 Oscars.

Speaking to the audience at Los Angeles' Dolby Theater, she said: "Please welcome to the stage my very dear friend Glom Gazingo."