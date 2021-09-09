Jennifer Garner has revealed her daughters have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

The former 'Alias' actress - who has Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, nine, with ex-husband Ben Affleck - admitted her kids were excited to be going back to school, although they still have to wear face coverings to help slow the spread of the virus, and she's hoping her youngest child can soon join his sisters in having the jab to help minimise his chances of contracting COVID-19.

Alongside a selfie, she wrote on Instagram: “The school year starts in dribs and drabs, but today’s the real deal for my family—we are back. 3/3 masked, 2/3 vaxxed (soon, please, 11 and under), every one eager, tentative, bold, vulnerable and—as far as I can tell—smiling under the 3-ply."

Jennifer also took the time to praise school staff for their efforts over the last year, as well as thanking "science" for the progress made in the fight against the pandemic, and also her fellow moms.

She continued: “Thank you teachers, thank you administrators, thank you school staff—for being on the receiving end of a year and a half of feelings (kids’ and parents’)—big and loud, quiet and deep.

“Thank you science for getting us this far and this much closer to health and freedom. Thank you for moms in your corner and gallows humor and the sun that rises, no matter what. And please, God, hold us in the palm of your hands.(sic)"

Children over the age of 12 in the US are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine and in May, the 49-year-old star teamed up with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to encourage teenagers to get vaccinated.

The two women went mask-free on a trip to Capital High School in Jennifer's native Charleston, West Virginia, as they spoke to students about getting the jabs.

Jill said: “Vaccinated friends and family are able to take off their masks. As of yesterday, everyone 12 and over can now get to the vaccine. And that’s making our gatherings with our family and our friends safer.”

Jennifer added: “We are thrilled to just be getting back to normal. It’s so exciting.

“I can’t believe I’m standing here without a mask on, looking at mask-less faces. And we owe that to President Biden and we owe that in large part to Governor [Jim] Justice.”