Jennifer Love Hewitt has given birth to her third child.

The 42-year-old actress and her husband Brian Hallisay have welcomed a son named Aidan James Hallisay into the world, the star confirmed on Thursday (09.09.21).

Posting a picture of her baby bump on social media, Jennifer – who already has daughter Autumn, seven, and son Atticus, six, with Brian – wrote: “Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital. My belly was a big hit.

“‘It is said that women leave their bodies in labor… they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together.’

“It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting. (sic)”

The picture also showed a number of cute drawings on Jennifer’s stomach, including text which read “It’s a boy”, “Almost cooked”, and “9 months”.

The ‘911’ actress confirmed her pregnancy back in May this year, when she said she had “always been open” to the idea of having a third child.

She said: "We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn't think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment.

“I feel like we've been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models. This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human."

Jennifer also said motherhood had changed her as a person, as it has given her a “deeper perspective” on life.

And the ‘Ghost Whisperer’ star explained she would be grateful to have her husband in the delivery room again when the time came.

She added: "During labour, he's like a rock, solid. You would never know if he was panicked, or worried or stressed or anything — he's just really good. The only thing about him and labour that really makes me laugh is that he eats a lot of snacks. Usually in my hospital bag it is like an outfit for me and outfit for the baby, and then snacks for Brian!"