Paris Hilton says it’s “amazing to hear” that Britney Spears’ conservatorship could be coming to an end.

The 40-year-old businesswoman has been friends with the ‘Toxic’ hitmaker for many years, and has said she’s happy to hear that Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, is now petitioning to have her conservatorship – which she has been under for 13 years – officially brought to a close.

Speaking in Wednesday’s (08.09.21) episode of her ‘This Is Paris’ podcast, she said: “This is such an unexpected turn. I didn’t think anyone was expecting this, but it’s just amazing to hear. Just to know that Britney is another step closer to having her freedom which she deserves so much.

“These past months just watching really just her come out there and be so strong and so brave, and finally hear her speak up and speak her mind, and it just really shows that the truth shall set you free. Thinking about her and just everything I’ve been through as well. It really is so healing when you tell your story and you tell your truth, and you hold others accountable for what they’ve done wrong to you.”

Britney’s father initially agreed to step down as her co-conservator after a legal battle, but stated this week that "recent events" and "changed circumstances" suggest the need for the pop icon to have her estate, finances and medical care controlled "may no longer exist".

The filing reads: “Recent events related to this conservatorship have called into question whether circumstances have changed to such an extent that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship may no longer exist.

“Ms. Spears has told this Court that she wants control of her life back without the safety rails of a conservatorship. She wants to be able to make decisions regarding her own medical care, deciding when, where and how often to get therapy. She wants to control the money she has made from her career and spend it without supervision or oversight. She wants to be able to get married and have a baby, if she so chooses. In short, she wants to live her life as she chooses without the constraints of a conservator or court proceeding."

Jamie has been the conservator of the 'Gimme More' hitmaker's estate since 2008 and was conservator of her person until he stepped down in 2019 due to health issues, with Jodi Montgomery becoming her temporary conservator.