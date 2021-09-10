Wendy Williams cancels public appearances amid “ongoing health issues”.

The 57-year-old television host was due to take part in a number of promotional activities for her ‘Wendy Williams Show’ talk show this week, but has cancelled her plans after being struck by unspecified “health issues”.

A post on Wendy’s Instagram account read: “Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations.

“She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can’t wait to be back in her purple chair Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere.”

Although her health issues were not specified, Wendy previously took a break from her daytime talk show in Spring last year after her battle with Graves’ disease left her too “fatigued” to film.

Her team said in a statement at the time: "Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves' disease which is causing fatigue.

"In consultation with her doctor and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment.

"We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows. More updates on a return date will follow."

The star was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in 2018, and previously thanked her viewers for alerting her to Graves' disease, which led to her being put on a three week break to focus on both the disease and her hyperthyroidism.

She said: "You caught it before I did. So what I want to say women, more than men, is stop putting everyone first... because if we're not good, they're not good."

Wendy also fainted live on television back in October 2017, which she blamed on being overheated.